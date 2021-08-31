Tropics: watching the Caribbean with minimal concern

HOUSTON (CW39) As Ida continues its trek through Tennessee today as a less-organized low, a look at the tropics map reminds us that we’re still in the heart of hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Kate, and another likely storm developing near Africa, pose no threat to land as they stay over the Atlantic Ocean.

In the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting a broad area of low pressure, giving it a low 20% chance of development over the next 5 days as it drifts west/northwest. For what they’re worth at this early stage, computer models don’t show much happening with this disturbance over the next 7 days. The image below is a forecast model for next Tuesday, September 7th.

What you’re looking at is essentially a blob of rain well south of the Houston area. Can things change? Sure. We’ll keep you posted in the days to come.