Climate change is affecting the key elements in beer, including barley, hops and water

HOUSTON (KIAH) — When we report on climate change, we often talk about how weather has been changing for decades. The impacts of those changes are wide-ranging, affecting various aspects of our daily lives in different ways.

On this St. Patrick’s Day, it’s safe to say that more beer will be consumed than on a typical Thursday. Not to be a buzz-kill, but according to Climate Central, climate change is affecting the three key elements of beer.

Climate Central

Barley

-Rising temperatures are pushing barley into Canada

-More profitable crops may displace barley

-Drought affects starch suitability for brewing

Hops

-Over 70% of hops grown are grown in Washington where the growing season in warming by 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit per decade

-Warming northwest reduces snowpack needed for irrigation

-Intolerant of wide temperature and moisture swings

Water

-Less snowpack available for irrigation

-Higher dependency on mineral-heavy groundwater

-Changes fermentation and taste

Climate Central

Before you feel a climate change hangover coming on, Climate Central indicates there are several solutions to combat these climate change impacts when it comes to energy, water, farming and materials.