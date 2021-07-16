Trump Jr. suggests ‘higher power’ at work after lightning destroys George Floyd mural

CW39

by: John Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

George Floyd mural destroyed by lightning. (courtesy: David Ross)

(WTRF) — Donald Trump Jr. took to social media this week suggesting that a “higher power” had a hand in a lightning strike that destroyed a George Floyd mural in Ohio.

The mural dedicated to Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, collapsed Tuesday after it was reportedly struck by lightning.

“It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something,” Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, wrote on Twitter. “When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it.”

Floyd, 46, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced last month to 22 1/2 years in prison. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S.

“This will drive some people nuts but oh well,” Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram before elaborating. “Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either.”

He continued by writing, “Also please don’t tell me they’re not trying to turn him into a role model/hero there’s statues of him going up all over the country etc. etc. The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place. Again, we can learn from a disastrous situation but the pendulum seems to always correct way too far these days. Discuss!!!”

The mural was painted in July 2020 by artist David Ross. He told sister station WJW that he is looking to do another mural.

The city of Toledo said it is planning to create a new mural and will find a new location for the artwork.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Why we'll have rain next week - Adam Krueger

7-Day forecast for July 16, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Western Wildfires

Mystery Wire - Does psychic ability run in families?

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

Moon's impact on coastal flooding - Adam Krueger and Sharron Melton react

Future rain and forecast for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Sunrise time laps for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend and 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss