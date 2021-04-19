TSA explores idea of mobile driver’s licenses

by: Samantha Garza

The new Texas driver’s licenses, learner’s permit and license to carry cards are being updated with new security features and other identifications.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Safety Administration published a request looking for information about the security and technologies of mobile driver’s licenses.

A mobile driver’s license would have the same purpose as a physical driver’s license, just in digital form, TSA stated in a press release. Similar to digital credit cars that are accessed on smartphone apps.

DHS and TSA are interested in mobile driver’s licenses because, compared to physical driver’s licenses, mobile driver’s licenses could provide greater security to TSA and all federal agencies verifying an individual’s identity, stronger privacy protections to individuals, and health and safety benefits to all users by enabling touchless identity verification.

The request for information asks for opinions ad any information “regarding technical approaches… and best practices to ensure that mobile driver’s licenses can be issued and authenticated with features that ensure security, privacy and identity fraud detection.”

TSA will accept comments and information until June 18.

