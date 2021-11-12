Non-profit to give out 1000 free turkeys

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Due to national supply chain and labor issues, there are concerns turkeys will be in short supply this Thanksgiving. Equality Health Foundation is giving away 1,000 turkeys on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon as it happily announces its First Annual Healthy Fall Festival and Turkey Giveaway (Drive-thru Event) in Houston.

The nonprofit is also giving away health education bags, face masks, and hand sanitizers as part of the event. The festival will take place at Pep Mueller Park, admission is free, and it will be fun for the whole family with an onsite DJ and family entertainment.

Equality Health Foundation’s core mission is to level the healthcare playing field in the underserved communities they touch.

You can find out more here.