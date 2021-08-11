Two bodies with gunshot wounds to the head found in two days at West Point Lake

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two bodies have been recovered from West Point Lake and officials believe the incidents may be related. Both bodies were reported by fishermen who saw the bodies floating on the lake and both had gunshot wounds to the head.

Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, said sheriff deputies reported to the first scene on Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:23 pm and then the second scene on Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:17 am.

“Obviously the bodies were recovered here at West Point Lake. Where the actual crime took place we are still trying to determine that so this is a very active and open investigation at this point,” said Smith.

The first victim was identified as a 46-year-old, Marcus Lee Caswell, of Newnan and the second victim was identified as 31-year-old, Travis Michael Lodato, also of Newnan. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has declared it an open homicide investigation.

Smith said he believes the incidents took place either Aug. 8, 2021 or Aug. 9, 2021 around the areas of Long Cane Rd. or Lower Glass Bridge Rd. Both bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab and are pending an autopsy.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have some information to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire | Mob front man and casino boss had died

Weather Word of the Day is Condensation - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking the Tropics - Several named storms, Kevin, Linda, Fred - Adam Krueger

Burning 4 weeks | Resident working to save homes in Dixie fire in California

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Lina sues Abbott over school masks, COVID surge, Dem arrests - Sharron Melton

Local heat advisory - Carrigan Chauvin

Weather at 6am - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 "STARGIRL" Interview of Brec Bassinger w/Sharron Melton

Back To School backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss