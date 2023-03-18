HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fire crews in Houston rescued two dogs who were trapped in an early morning house fire Saturday.

Preliminary reports showed fire crews called to the 4700 block of Bristol Street for a reported house fire. When they arrived, crews immediately worked to extinguish the fire quickly.

After the fire was extinguished, crews searched the building and found no one at home. However, two dogs were inside, and firefighters were able to rescue them.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.