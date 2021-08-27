Two hospitalized in Marlin shooting

MARLIN, Texas – Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Marlin Thursday afternoon.

Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Clark Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told several subjects began shooting at other subjects – and everyone departed the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

A short time later, officers were advised two shooting victims had arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The case is ongoing.

Source: Marlin Police Department