Two hospitalized in Marlin shooting

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

MARLIN, Texas – Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Marlin Thursday afternoon.

Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Clark Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told several subjects began shooting at other subjects – and everyone departed the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

A short time later, officers were advised two shooting victims had arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The case is ongoing.

Source: Marlin Police Department

