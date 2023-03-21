Profascinate.com says the Coogs have the third loveliest campus in the country!

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A student died from suicide on main campus at the University of Houston this week, and for the second time since February.

On Monday, March 20, university officials communicated their thoughts via social media with the news of the second possible suicide. University of Houston president Renu Khator said it was a “very sad day for UH” and that a task force to deal with suicide prevention is now in place.

Today is another very sad day for UH. We are all shaken by the deaths of two people on our campus this semester and are grieving as a community. We believe both took their own lives. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) March 21, 2023

Clearly, we need to go deeper into our system and do more. This is devastating. Let’s pull together and help one another and find long-lasting solutions. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) March 21, 2023

Khator suggested a need for intervention from everyone. The main UH social media account posted a list of support resources available to everyone those impacted, including phone numbers and access to wellness and CAPS therapists.

This is the second time a student died on campus. Back on Feb. 15, another student died on the same campus.

At that time, the UH president said she was “heartbroken.”

I am heartbroken at the passing of a student on our campus this morning. Pain and grief can be serious. A communication has been sent out with a list of campus resources. Please keep student’s family in your prayers and seek help if you need. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) February 15, 2023