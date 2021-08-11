Two Tropical Storms off the Coast of Mexico Mean a Heavy Rain Threat for Us This Week — Your 9-Day Forecast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Where did the Monsoon go? For the last few days, the triple digit heat made El Paso feel like mid June, when moisture levels are lower and days are hotter. For those who miss the rain and clouds, you’ll love the workweek ahead. A surge of tropical moisture from the Pacific will mean the threat of heavy rain starting Tuesday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s by late in the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with isolated evening t-storms. Some individual storms may bring some brief, localized rainfall. The low will be 73, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be another scorching hot day with a high of 100. Again, we’ll see the afternoon clouds build up with the heating, and isolated late day t-storms will crop up as well. A pair of tropical storms will pass the west coast of Mexico during the week, starting with Tropical Storm Kevin. Though the storms will never hit Mexico directly, they will deposit incredible amounts of moisture, increase the strength of t-showers, and cool us down by mid-week. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 97. Expect widely scattered showers and t-showers with the potential for brief, heavy rain. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 92. Scattered t-showers are likely with brief, heavy rain potential. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s. A chance of showers continues into the weekend.