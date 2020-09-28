TxDOT able to accelerate some construction projects during the pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) – Earlier this year we learned TxDOT was working with contractors to accelerate some of the projects they have going on in the Houston area while less drivers were out on the road.

At this time, most projects are back to moving along at “normal” speed. March and April is when the crews were able to get ahead, so we checked in with TxDOT to see which projects saw some of the accelerated progress.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Westheimer Road is one of the projects that they made considerable progress on over the past few months. If you drive around that area, you probably noticed they have been resurfacing this road over the past few months. During normal traffic times, they would not have been able to get as much work done this quickly due to the usually busy nature of the road, especially near The Galleria.

Projects on I-45 south towards Galveston and the I-610/69 interchange project are two others that they were able to advance at a faster rate.

Danny Perez with TxDOT explains one of the ways they were able to get parts of these projects done quicker is by allowing the contractors to close the road a little earlier in the day. For instance, an overnight closure that would have usually started at 9:00 p.m. may have started a few hours earlier during the peak of people staying home to allow more time for construction.

“During the evening hours we are not seeing the high numbers so we may allow the contractors {to close the road early}, especially if they can get a lot more work done. What folks may not know is that when we have a closure in place, just the traffic control setup alone could take two hours if not more, so it just depends on the type of set up we have, so allowing them to close a lot earlier helps us to get that work going a lot sooner,” explained Perez.

So can we expect these big projects to finish way ahead of schedule? Well, not exactly. We should know that TxDOT and the contractors tried to take advantage of less people being on the road and they did make good progress, however, there are lots of factors that can come into play for road construction-everything from the weather to major events coming to town.

The completion date for the 610/69 interchange project is still set for 2024.

The new website for the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project is now live. Go to https://t.co/mvy4Uhjukp for project info, updates, closures and much more. pic.twitter.com/Q3CeBII1ma — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) March 19, 2019