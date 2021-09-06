TxDOT “Drive Sober. No Regrets” Labor Day weekend campaign

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) launches a new “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to reinforce safe driving practices while celebrating on Labor Day.

TxDOT says the goal of this weekend-long campaign is to decrease the number of crashes and save lives by stopping drunk drivers.

Last year’s Labor Day weekend had over 300 crashes. Of those, about 12 people were killed and more than 30 people were injured.

TxDOT says the state of Texas had 963 DUI-related deaths in 2020. The Houston Area alone had a total of 4,838 DUI traffic-related crashes.

Texas law enforcement officials say on average, one person in the state died every nine hours and six minutes in 2020.

Authorities say Labor Day is traditionally one of the most popular weekends for people driving under the influence.

Texas DPS officials say Labor Day marks the “unofficial” end of summer. As a result, more people engage in drinking activities followed by getting behind the wheel.

To prevent accidents and people from getting killed, Houstonians can expect to see more police and patrol officers out doing sobriety checks and watching for impaired drivers.

If you’re caught intoxicated behind the wheel, drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and a loss of driver’s license.

Law enforcement offers say drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. They recommend taking a “Lyft” or “Uber” or having a designated driver. If you can’t find a ride home, spend the night in a safe place.