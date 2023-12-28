HOUSTON (KIAH) — As we continue through the holiday season, many will celebrate the new year with celebrations with family, friends and even at the office. It’s important for those who will be out driving to find a safe ride home this holiday season.

According to TxDOT, 1,246 people were killed last year rom drunk drivers in Texas leaving many to remember lost loved ones. In December 2022, 108 people were killed and 229 people were seriously injured in 32 days in DUI-alcohol related crashes across the state.

TXDOT Executive Director, Marc Williams said, “Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving. A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

TxDOT will be running its ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign to encourage safe, sober ride homes. Law enforcement will be increased through January 1 when more officers are monitoring the road for drunk drivers.