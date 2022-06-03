HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Texas Department of Public Transportation is reminding motorists that driving too fast can not only be dangerous but also expensive.

TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the lone star state as they step up their efforts to enforce speed limits during operation slow down which is June 7-21.

TxDOT says 1 in 3 Texas vehicle deaths are due to speed. There’s been a 16 percent increase in speed-related crashes on texas roadways within the last year.

According to TxDOT, in 2021, speed was the main reason we saw 163,756 traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 6,493 serious injuries and 1,532 fatalities.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams says “speed is the number one factor in roadway crashes in our state, causing 1 out of every 3 traffic deaths.”

“When you speed, you increase the risk of death and serious injury in a collision. by observing the speed limit and driving to specific weather and road conditions, Texans can make our roads safer for everyone,” said Williams.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down and drive according to weather conditions to save more lives.

Here are some safety tips for drivers on the roadway…

• match your speed to road conditions if there’s bad weather or you’re driving through a work zone.

• slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.

• watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.