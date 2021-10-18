TxDOT launches “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign for football season

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign reinforces safe driving practices while tailgating on game day.

Tailgating is a time when many fans gather to celebrate their favorite team. In the midst of all the celebrations, people tend to engage in drinking activities. When the tailgating and game end, unfortunately, many people choose to get behind the wheel and drive drunk.

TxDOT says the goal of this campaign is to decrease the number of crashes and save lives by stopping drunk drivers.

TxDOT says the state of Texas had 963 DUI-related deaths in 2020. To put that into perspective, that means someone died every 9 hours and 6 minutes as a result of a crash involving alcohol.

The Houston Area alone had a total of 4,838 DUI traffic-related crashes.

Texas Law Enforcement officials say not only are DUI’s dangerous and can kill someone, but it comes with a lot of legal responsibility.

If you’re caught intoxicated behind the wheel, drivers can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and a loss of driver’s license.

Law enforcement offers say drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. They recommend taking a “Lyft” or “Uber” or having a designated driver. If you can’t find a ride home, spend the night in a safe place.

Here’s an interesting fact, November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. So be careful and don’t drink and drive.