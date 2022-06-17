Closeup of drunk driver hands on the steering wheel with a bottle of beer. Driving under alcohol influence. High quality photo

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – This summer TxDOT is launching its “Faces of Drunk Driving” impaired driving campaign in Galveston, Texas.

According to TxDOT, one in four traffic deaths in Texas are caused by drunk driving. TxDOT’s “faces of drunk driving” campaign aims to reduce the number of DUI-related traffic crashes and deaths. All of which are completely preventable.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s campaign traveling video exhibit paid a visit to Galveston island’s historic Pleasure Pier earlier this week to remind motorists of the real consequences of driving while impaired.

Penalties for driving while intoxicated can get you up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days and/ or a $2,000 fine. In addition to the loss of a driver’s license for up to a year.

To avoid driving while intoxicated, TxDOT recommends using ride-share services or having a sober friend or family member drive.