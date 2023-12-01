LAS VEGAS – The rock band U2 will turn Sphere (RED) for World AIDS Day to honor the more than tens of millions of lives saved by global HIV/AIDS programs and to remind the world that the fight to end this preventable disease is far from over.

The message, found in full below, will highlight the work of The ONE Campaign and (RED), as well as the 25 million lives saved from HIV/AIDS by the American people through PEPFAR, or the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Established in 2003, PEPFAR is recognized around the world as one of the most successful public health programs in history, thanks to bipartisan political leadership and the support of the American people.

How many lives has your state helped PEPFAR save?

For all its progress, PEPFAR’s work is far from over. AIDS remains a global crisis, claiming a life every minute in 2022. More than 9 million people still miss out on life-saving treatment, including 660,000 children living with HIV.

But reauthorization of this program – historically a recipient of widespread bipartisan support – has been stalled in Congress. Failure to extend the program for its standard five years sends a dangerous message to global partners about the US’ commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

On World AIDS Day, The ONE Campaign will again call on Congress to protect the vital US legacy of global health leadership by urgently passing a clean, five-year reauthorization of PEPFAR.