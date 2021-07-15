Unemployment claims continue to climb in Texas





Wallethub

TEXAS (CW39) While the U.S. is finally starting to see a significant decrease in unemployment claims this month, Texas is going in the opposite direction. The State continues to struggle to recover, with last week’s claims, higher than at the beginning of 2020.

WalletHub compared unemployment claims from 2019 and 2020 to today in 2021, and found there is sharp increase in the numbers in Texas.

Key statistic show:

  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 96.66% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 16th biggest increase in the U.S.
     
  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas increased by 156.72% compared to the start of 2020. This was the 4th biggest increase in the U.S.
     
  • Weekly unemployment claims in Texas decreased by 69.91% compared to the same week last year. This was the 19th smallest decrease in the U.S.

WalletHub

Compare that to statistics nationwide, and you can see a difference.

  • There were 360,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a lot fewer than the 6.1 million during the peak of the pandemic (a 94% reduction).
  • Twelve states had unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic: Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas, South Carolina, West Virginia, Iowa, Florida, Wyoming, Michigan, Vermont, Washington, Minnesota.
  • Surprisingly, Rhode Island had unemployment claims last week that were worse than the same week last year.

To learn more about unemployment numbers around Texas and the Country, WalletHub has a look at the updated rankings for the States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest. For the full report, check out the WalletHub website.

