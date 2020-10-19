United Airlines expands flights in IAH

HOUSTON (CW39) — Looking for some fun in the sun — during the Winter days? United Airlines is introducing eight new routes and adding flights to 19 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Starting in December, United will begin new nonstop flights between Los Angeles and San Jose, Costa Rica and San Pedro Sula, Honduras; between Denver and Belize City, Belize and San Jose, Costa Rica; between Washington D.C. and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and returning service between Cleveland and Cancun, Mexico.

In January, United will begin new nonstop flights between Liberia, Costa Rica and both Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“These eight new routes highlight the continued expansion of our network and build upon our strong presence in Latin America,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “Our new and increased service offers travelers more opportunities to find warm-weather getaways and visit friends and family over the winter season.”

Tickets are now available.