HOUSTON (KIAH)—This evening, the United Way of Greater Houston will celebrate its 100 years of service with a celebration reflecting on the organization’s first 100 years and a vision for centuries to come.

During the celebration, two names in Houston business will be honored for their support of United Way: ExxonMobil will be recognized as Company of the Century and President and COO of Zions Bancorporation will be recognized as Volunteer of the Century. The celebration will also include a welcome from the TSU Ocean of Soul marching band, entertainment by the Ernest Walker Band, a casino and more.

The celebration will take place at the Wortham Theater Center at 501 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002 with the following schedule:

7:15 p.m.- Ocean of Soul leads guests inside

7:45 p.m.- program will begin with the recognition of honorees

8:00 p.m.- Evening celebration will include casino & Ernest Walker Band

The United Way has programs that focus on financial stability, early childhood, youth development and physical and behavioral health care for our neighbors. Those in need of United Way services can reach out for resources through the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE. To learn more about United Way and its services, visit Unitedwayhouston.org.