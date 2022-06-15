HOUSTON (KIAH) – Juneteenth is just days away and the University of Houston is celebrating by informing students and faculty of the holiday and its significance.

June 19th is the actual holiday that marks the day that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1965 to inform and ensure that all enslaved Texans were freed under the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Now, many African-Americans come together on this day to celebrate the history and black culture.

One librarian with the University of Houston encourages Houstonians to check out landmarks in Galveston like murals and museums. That can further educate the public on what this holiday means to the Black community.

“Everybody can do their part. You don’t necessarily have to be at a university. You can have events at your church. You can do things in your neighborhood. You can do things on your street. But the more people that are informed by June nineteen, the stronger as African Americans I feel like we become. Because you have to remember your history so that it doesn’t repeat itself,” said Bridget Dew, Co-host- of the Juneteenth Event at the University of Houston.

To celebrate at home, Dew says you can wear the color red or eat and drink red food items like cake or punch. The color ed symbolizes the blood shed by enslaved people attempting to break free.

IN 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Juneteenth events going around the city this weekend…

1. Emancipation Park’s 150th Juneteenth Celebration

2. BLCK Market presents the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at East River HTX.

3. Juneteenth Freedom Ride – bike ride through three of Houston’s oldest African American communities