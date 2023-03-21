Profascinate.com says the Coogs have the third loveliest campus in the country!

HOUSTON (KIAH) The University of Houston is changing how they will allow access to a building on main campus where two reportedly took their own lives.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are taking immediate action to limit access to Agnes Arnold Hall as we consider its future use in the short and long term. Tomorrow (March 21) all classes scheduled for Agnes Arnold Hall and Agnes Arnold Auditorium(s) will be held remotely.” University of Houston Twitter

We are taking immediate action to limit access to Agnes Arnold Hall as we consider its future use in the short and long term.



Tomorrow (March 21) all classes scheduled for Agnes Arnold Hall and Agnes Arnold Auditorium(s) will be held remotely.



Read more: pic.twitter.com/lDmujrJ2S4 — University of Houston (@UHouston) March 20, 2023

The University said in an official statement that they are working with the impacted faculty and staff to instruct them on next steps.