HOUSTON (KIAH) The University of Houston is changing how they will allow access to a building on main campus where two reportedly took their own lives.
Two students commit suicide on University of Houston campus this year
“We are taking immediate action to limit access to Agnes Arnold Hall as we consider its future use in the short and long term. Tomorrow (March 21) all classes scheduled for Agnes Arnold Hall and Agnes Arnold Auditorium(s) will be held remotely.”University of Houston Twitter
Special mental health task force created after two suicides this year at University of Houston main campus
The University said in an official statement that they are working with the impacted faculty and staff to instruct them on next steps.