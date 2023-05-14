HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for help finding the suspect of an alleged burglary of a home.

The suspects were caught on video surveillance breaking into a home in the 4800 block of Ventura Lane in Houston. The footage showed them stealing items and causing damages totaling $13,000 before fleeing the scene.

Police included photos of the suspects, which can be viewed below:

Suspect #1

Suspect #2

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.