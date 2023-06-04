HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are asking the public for help finding the suspect of an alleged bodily injury to a child.

The suspect, 34-year-old Milena Del Roasario Pereira is described as a Hispanic female standing 5’6 tall.

Police received the initial report back in late May. Detectives were investigating the incident when the child victim made an outcry. They learned the suspect physically abused the child, which resulted in bodily injuries so severe that life-saving surgery was needed.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.