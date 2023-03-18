HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Harris County deputies are asking the public for help finding the suspect of a deadly hit-and-run.

On Feb. 1, Charles Ryland was hit and killed by an unknown suspect driving a green Chevrolet Silverado in the 3000 block of Euell Road at about 6:44 p.m. Ryland was walking across the street when the Silverado, traveling westbound on Euell Road, struck him.

Ryland sustained major injuries from the hit-and-run, leading to his death.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of a suspect in the case.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.