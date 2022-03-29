HOUSTON (KIAH) Thunderstorms are expected to cross through southeast Texas late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. Breezy winds through Houston and Harris County Tuesday with southerly winds near 25 mph and wind gusts near 40 mph are expected.

During those isolated strong thunderstorms moving through our part of Southeast Texas, a weak boundary will move through the region starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along that boundary. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may develop with the band of thunderstorms. If severe thunderstorms form, strong thunderstorm gusts and a brief tornado or two will be possible.

Tuesday night, north and West areas of Huntsville could be impacted. Also, around Lake Livingston Wednesday morning north and east areas around leg Livingston Kobe and bracted.

FIRE WEATHER RISK

Elevated Fire Weather Risk is issued for Wednesday afternoon. A fire weather watch is in effect through the evening of Wednesday for portions of our western counties including Harris County.

Stay weather aware as much of this will impact our local are