HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three children are now left without parents after a murder suicide on Christmas Day. A husband shot his wife multiple times before turning the gun on himself Christmas day. Their daughters, who police said are 6, 9, and 14 years old, were not hurt. They are now with other family members.
