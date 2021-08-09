UPDATE: DC under ‘boil water advisory’ in some Northeast neighborhoods

UPDATE (8/7/21): After two days of clear samples DC Water is lifting the boil water advisory for a portion of the impacted area.

Customers will be able to view an interactive map of the area still affected or call the center at (202) 612-3400.

Those in the impacted area are advised to continue boiling water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

Water samples will be analyzed and ready by Sunday morning.

Here are more advisories from DC Water below:

Customers still affected by the boil water advisory should continue to follow these precautions:

  • Discard any beverages and ice made before and during this advisory.
  • Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.
  • Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.
  • Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.
  • Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for:

  • Drinking
  • Brushing teeth
  • Preparing and cooking food
  • Washing fruits and vegetables
  • Preparing infant formula
  • Making ice
  • Giving water to pets

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Water released a boil water advisory to customers on Twitter Thursday morning that is said to stretch until Saturday, August 7.

Officials say residents located in some Northeast neighborhoods should not drink or cook with their water without first boiling it for 1 minute. The impacted neighborhoods include Edgewood, Brookland, Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park, and North Michigan Park.

D.C. residents can click here to view a map of the impacted areas.

