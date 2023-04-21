New home gives gator a safer environment to move around, and keeps it away from other animals and humans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Earlier this week an alligator was wrangled in a Harris County neighborhood.

Deputies getting a call that it was roaming a local neighborhood. Now it has a new home.

Precinct 4 Constable deputies had the close encounter, after getting a call of a reptile making its way through a neighborhood. While it is a baby gator, roughly two feet long, it still has sharp teeth and claws, and could harm small pets in the area.

It was eventually spotted in the 10000 block of Mills Road.

Once a reptile wrangler captured the gator, the work to find it a new home was underway. The baby gator has now been relocated to its new home in the Waters Edge Lake area in Harris County.