Update: Police identify man killed in East El Paso shooting

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News/Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person accused of fatally shooting a 34-year-old man on Saturday morning during an altercation at a party in East El Paso.

Paulo Young, 34, died after being shot by someone in a vehicle, according to the El Paso Police Department. Young was reportedly involved in an altercation with someone in a car after a house party on the 2300 block of Villa Plata in East El Paso.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit said that about 4 a.m. on Saturday, several shots were fired into the street during the house and the host then asked everyone to leave. Young was shot as partygoers were walking to their cars.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477.

Earlier:

An early morning shooting in East El Paso left one man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the shooting before 5 a.m. Saturday at a residence at the 2300 block of Villa Plata Drive, near the intersection of N. Yarbrough Drive and Montwood Drive in East El Paso.

Authorities said one man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not provide more information about the victim or the incident.

