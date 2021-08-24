UPDATE: Texas DPS Trooper involved in Burleson County Shooting identified

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper injured in last week’s shooting has been identified.

Joshua Strawn has been released from the hospital, and is recovering from his injuries. He has been a member of the department for 16 years, and is currently stationed at the Freeport office.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with a multi-agency standoff on August 17, which involved an armed suspect on Farm-to-Market-60.

The standoff started around 6:45 p.m. – after the suspect shot a Burleson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and barricaded himself in a home. The deputy was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on the suspect when he was shot.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

