UPS to hire over 2K in Houston during “Brown Friday” event

HOUSTON (KIAH) – UPS says it’s looking to hire 2,250 seasonal employees in the Houston area from Thursday Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 6th, 2021 during it’s annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ virtual hiring event. This event is hiring blitz comes nearly a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday kicks off the holiday shopping season.

UPS is hiring for the following full and part-time seasonal positions:

Warehouse Worker

Package Delivery Driver

Personal Vehicle Driver

Driver Helper

UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition. For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.” Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford

Looking for a change? Shift your career to UPS and get a job in 30 minutes or less. Apply here now for new peak season roles: https://t.co/1WJEdoeVg2 — UPS (@UPS) October 21, 2021

UPS say eligible new hires that are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment. They also say over the past 3 years, about a third of UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position. To apply or find out more information on current job opening click this link.