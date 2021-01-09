Urban South – HTX weekly beer releases

HOUSTON (CW39) – To kick off 2021 Urban South – HTX is kicking off the New Year with weekly beer releases. Each Thursday, they’ll announce the new beer, which will be available to order for pick up or to purchase in person at the Sawyer Yards taproom. Here’s a list of Beer releases happening this month.
- Blue Light #2 – The second edition of this imperial stout will feature rich coconut and coffee flavors.
- Spilled Schmoojee – A collaboration with Pennsylvania`s Imprint Beer Co., this heavily fruited sour is conditioned on watermelon, passionfruit, raspberry and white chocolate for a smoothie-like sip.
- Chocolate Layers Stout – The brewing team at Urban South HTX incorporated many sources to get layers of chocolate flavor in this indulgent imperial stout.
To find more information on upcoming beer release visit Urban South’s media pages @urbansouth_htx. It’s currently open for to-go beer sales and limited onsite consumption on Sunday through Tuesday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s also open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m..
