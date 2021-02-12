Urgent message for Pet Owners during freezing weather conditions

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston SPCA has an urgent message for pet owners!

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

Pet Owners, please pay special attention to your outdoor pets — an arctic blast is expected in the coming days. A pet’s age, breed or health may impact how they tolerate inclement weather.

It is strongly recommended that all companion animals be brought indoors, or at least in an enclosed structure with blankets. If a pet is living outdoors during extreme weather, there must be extra care when providing food, water and shelter.



The community is encouraged to call 713-869-7722(SPCA) if you see an animal in immediate distress, or to fill out a cruelty form here.



The Houston SPCA offers the following recommendations to help keep outdoor animals safe:



Outdoor pets need to consume 25 to 50 percent more calories than usual because the cold weather tends to deplete their energy. Make sure to provide fresh water for your pet and use plastic food and water bowls as your pet’s tongue can stick to metal or the water can freeze.

Outdoor pets should have a shelter or dog house that will protect them from the wind and is elevated Add in blankets, towels or hay to keep your pet warm and dry.

Never leave your dog or cat alone in a car during the winter months. Keep your cats indoors during cold weather as they may sleep under the hoods of cars to stay warm. Give an outdoor cat a chance to escape by banging loudly on the car hood before starting your car.

When taking care of your car’s winter needs, be sure to use ‘pet safe’ antifreeze since most cats and dogs are attracted to the sweet smell and taste of antifreeze — which is lethal to your pets.

Be sure horses have access to a barn or a three-sided structure with a roof so they can escape the wind and cold. While not all horses will need to be blanketed, blankets will help horses keep warm and dry, especially in the rain or freezing temperatures.

Frequently check water troughs and buckets to ensure the water is not frozen. Provide access to extra grain and hay if no grazing is available. Feed your horse unlimited forage during extreme cold to help them increase and regulate their body temperatures.