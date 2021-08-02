USA’s Jade Carey wins gold in women’s floor exercise

CW39

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

American gymnast Jade Carey has won the gold medal on floor exercise.

The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo even with star Simone Biles sitting out four finals to focus on her mental health.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and execution score in their routines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss