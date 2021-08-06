USLA hosts National Lifeguard Championship at SPI

CW39

by: ValleyCentral Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The US Lifesaving Association is hosting the National Lifeguard Championship on South Padre Island through Saturday, August 7. 

It’s the first time the championship has been hosted on South Padre Island. Wednesday’s events featured the junior guards, from 9- to 18-year-olds.

The vice president of the USLA says these events help current and future lifeguards be better prepared. 

“It’s a great opportunity for all of these lifeguards to train to the best of their ability so they can be the best at their jobs—which is going to be saving people in time,” Tome Gill said, USLA’s vice president.

More than 1000 competitors, coaches, and families will compete over four days in intense athletic competitions in the ocean and on the sand.

Starting Thursday through Saturday professional and alumni lifesavers will compete for open and age group event championships, according to a social media post.

“For your safety, we are asking that you review the USLA Nationals COVID Reminders. There is a current increase in COVID cases around the country and we want to assure that the event is as safe and enjoyable as possible.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

Weather | When to expect the warmest day of the year - Star Harvey

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021 - Star Harvey

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

Gardening Forecast

Star Harvey Wednesday Weather

Star Harvey 7 day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Don't Miss