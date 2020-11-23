“Vacation Watch Program” for Harris County Precinct 4 residents

HOUSTON (CW39) Before you leave town for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll want to sign up for Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Vacation Watch Program. The precinct wants residents to feel safe with Constable Deputies checking homes every day and night they’re away.

To apply, you must be the owner or a resident, tenant, or any person over 18 that’s authorized by the owner. All vacation watches will be conducted at random times, anytime of the day, and without announcement or notification.

To sign up for the Vacation Watch Program, you must complete the online vacation watch request. They’ll need to know your contact information, if you have lights and timers, how many vehicles are at your home, are there any animals, alarm information and a list of those authorized to be on the property. If your holiday vacation plans change, you must contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s offices at (281)-376-3472.

