Vaccine pre-registration opens soon for Montgomery County residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CW39) If you’re a resident of Montgomery County a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration opens Monday, January 25th at 2 p.m.

County official say they anticipate receiving 400 doses this week. These doses will be given by appointment only to adults ages 65 and older and adults 18 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition (see list below).

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

If you meet these qualifications and would like to receive the vaccine in a drive-through clinic this week, please follow the steps below.

Go to mcphd-tx.org TODAY at 2:00pm. Click on the link to join the pre-registration list. (This will not be available until 2:00pm.) Watch for an email TOMORROW (Tuesday 1/26/2021) between 10:00am and 5:00pm from noreply@mchd-tx.org to schedule your appointment. You will have 24 hours from the time the email is sent to make your appointment. If you do not complete the steps to make your appointment, your spot will be released to the next person on the list. Further instructions on location will be provided when you make the appointment online. Go get your vaccine!