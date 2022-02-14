HOUSTON(KIAH) Students and teachers in the Houston area are spreading love today by making Valentine’s Day cards for local veterans. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) has been doing this for three years and each year the initiative is expanding.

Harris County has the largest veteran population of any county in the United States, so this is just a great way for us to give back and show them we care. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07)

Several hundred students hand-made cards. Due to COVD, the students will not be hand delivering the cards like in previous years instead someone following COVID safety precautions will deliver them to the VA hospital. Community members also delivered Valentine’s Day cards to the Congresswoman’s office to be included in the Valentine for Veterans batch.