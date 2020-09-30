Vanessa Guillén events open to the public for her heavenly 21st birthday

Juan Cruz, boyfriend of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén, kneels in front of a mural honoring her Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Houston. Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldier’s family. Remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belong to Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) On what would have been her 21st birthday, family and friends of Vanessa Guillen, have a schedule of events planned in remembrance of the The Houston Independent School District‘s César E. Chávez High School 2018 graduate.

Chavez High issued a statement “Guillén’s tragic death has focused a national spotlight on the treatment of women in the military, giving rise to the hope that her loss will be a catalyst for change and equal and fair treatment of all members of society.”

HISD has designated September 30, 2020, as a day in honor of Vanessa Guillén. A day which began with a virtual run at 11:30am.

Later Wednesday afternoon, the following events are also scheduled and open to the public:

4pm Homily At Forest Park Lawndale ~ Address: 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023

4:30pm Dove release

5:45pm Mariachi performance

6:30pm Butterfly release

6:50pm Honor cake

