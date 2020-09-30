Vanessa Guillén events open to the public for her heavenly 21st birthday

HOUSTON (CW39) On what would have been her 21st birthday, family and friends of Vanessa Guillen, have a schedule of events planned in remembrance of the The Houston Independent School District‘s César E. Chávez High School 2018 graduate.
Chavez High issued a statement “Guillén’s tragic death has focused a national spotlight on the treatment of women in the military, giving rise to the hope that her loss will be a catalyst for change and equal and fair treatment of all members of society.”
HISD has designated September 30, 2020, as a day in honor of Vanessa Guillén. A day which began with a virtual run at 11:30am.
Later Wednesday afternoon, the following events are also scheduled and open to the public:
- 4pm Homily At Forest Park Lawndale ~ Address: 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023
- 4:30pm Dove release
- 5:45pm Mariachi performance
- 6:30pm Butterfly release
- 6:50pm Honor cake
