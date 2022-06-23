BAYTOWN, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Baytown, Texas this July 4th weekend, check out a concert with Dallas native and 90’s “Ice-Ice Baby” hit-maker Vanilla Ice, among others, along with festive fireworks to enjoy.

BAYTOWN 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION

At Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St. in Baytown is having the Baytown 4th of July Celebration, scheduled from 4-9 -p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m..

Sunday, entertainment features Vanilla Ice and The Spazmatics Sunday, with more entertainment on Monday.

Monday, popular Tejano entertainer David Lee Garza y Los Musicales play before the parade Monday, July 4th. Then, Cody Hibbard and The Band Perry will take the stage later that evening.

The event runs from 4-9:30 p.m. Attendance is free. Bicentennial Park is at 1001 Market Street in Baytown.

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Always read and follow label directions.

Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

Shoot fireworks on level, open ground.

Do not aim fireworks at buildings or vegetation.

Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.

Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can and then put them in your garage or against your house. A fire could result.