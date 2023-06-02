HOUSTON (KIAH)– Yesterday, U.S Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary, Denis McDonough paid VA facilities across Houston a visit to discuss the expansion of benefits for veterans, survivors and their families through President Biden’s PACT Act.

As of now, the secretary says that Texas is leading the country with over 62,000 claims filed. However, he says many veterans still haven’t taken advantage of the benefits they deserve from the act that Biden signed into law last August.

The PACT ACT also known as the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics will help those veterans that were exposed to toxic conditions while in the military and give them more access to care after being back in society.

McDonough said, ” More than 62,000 of those claims have been filed in Texas. We’re thrilled about that news, but we know that there are Texas veterans that still have not filed their claims, so if you’re a veteran here in Texas and you were exposed in Vietnam and were exposed to agent orange or have hypertension or high blood pressure, please file a claim with us.”

You can file a claim at 1-800 MYVA-411 or visit VA.Gov/PACT. We will keep you posted on the latest both on air and here online at CW39.com.