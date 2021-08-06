Veterans Affairs expanding benefits and processing additional disability claims

Washington, D.C. (WRBL) – Veterans Affairs will be introducing new discounts and additional disability claims.

Veterans, military members, families, caregivers and survivors will be eligible to receive 10% off at Microsoft and Zappos. An all inclusive list of discounts can be found here.

In addition, Veterans Affairs are now processing disability claims for specific and conditional matters.

Claims for asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis on a speculative basis based on particular exposures during military service in Southwest Asia and other specific areas.

Those with symptoms must of manifested within 10 years of military service for disability qualification.

Veterans who served in Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria, and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War, from September 19, 2001, to the present or the Southwest Asia theater of operations from August 2, 1990, to the present will be included in the expanded benefits.

Veterans with pending claims at this time are not required to do anything else and a decision notice will be sent after completion of the review.

For more information on the new presumptive conditions, visit our website at Airborne Hazards and Burn Pit Exposures – Public Health (va.gov).  To apply for benefits, Veterans and survivors may visit VA.gov or call toll-free at 800-827-1000.

