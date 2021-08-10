VIDEO: Car plows into tattoo shop, launches client out of chair

by: Rodney Overton,

Posted:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was seriously injured Sunday when a car plowed into a North Carolina tattoo shop.

The incident, which took place at Best Ink in Fayetteville, occurred while a client was sitting in a chair facing the front of the shop, video appears to show.

In the footage, a small blue sedan bursts through the front windows, sending glass flying and launching a client out of a chair into a set of drawers. The client appears momentarily stunned before quickly racing into the back of the shop.

Shop owner Jonathan Dump said the client suffered only a minor injury.

“We don’t know much of what’s going on,” wrote Dump on Facebook following Sunday’s accident. “Nobody was seriously injured (only one artist and one client was in there and a cut on the face from the client was the only injury even with the driver).”

Workers spent much of Sunday cleaning up the business, which is currently closed.

Dump added on social media that the shop will need “a couple of days to recoup” and indicated that the driver’s failed brakes may have played a role in the accident. He also assured clients that he hadn’t forgotten about them.

“If you have an appointment at Best Ink of Fayetteville please bear with us we will be in touch with clientele quicker than you guys think,” Dump also wrote on Facebook.

