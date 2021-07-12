VIDEO: Momma deer comes running to check on crying newborn boy

CW39

by: Kristine Varkony, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Motherhood knew no bounds when a momma deer came running out of the woods in Ohio after hearing a newborn human baby crying.

Hanna Burton and her son, Charlie, were outside on their deck doing a tummy time exercise when the 5-week-old started to fuss.

Hanna was recording at the time, and you see her comfort Charlie, “It’s ok.” Just as she says that, a deer comes running out of the woods into their yard.

“Oh, nope, nope, nope!” Hanna says as she picks up Charlie.

“This is my baby,” Hanna tells the deer as she stares towards the deck. “This one’s my baby. It’s not yours. Hi, momma.”

“She thinks your her baby,” Hanna tells Charlie as she bounces him.

Hanna posted the video to her TikTok on Friday, and it has since gotten more than 16 million views, 4 million likes, and 25,000 comments.

The top comment on the video jokes, “She was ready to name that baby Tarzan and raise it as her own.”

@hannaburton

When you almost have to throw down with a momma deer because your baby starts crying outside

♬ original sound – Hanna Burton

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Search for Richmond woman missing since July 9th - Sharron Melton

Tropical climatology and 10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

Mile High Match Up - Carly Moore

Saharan dust brings Houston haze - Carrigan Chauvin

Star 7-Day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Western heat fueling wildfires

Carwash forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

West Coast Heat Alerts - Star Harvey

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Joseph Dame, Portland on CW39 - 4 Wildfires

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Andrew Shipley - Texas Hwy 100 Travel Tips for South Texas

Morning Commute: Westpark Tollway Friday morning

The Flash Flood Warning extended to 11am - Star Harvey

Calfornia, New York weather emergencies - Carrigan Chauvin

Highs Friday - Star Harvey

First African American Spelling Bee winner makes history

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss