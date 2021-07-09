Video: Trooper performs Heimlich on driver who tried to swallow bag of pot

CW39

by: Jen Steer, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper helped a man choking on a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop.

It happened on Interstate 76 in Rootstown shortly before 9 p.m. on July 3. Trooper Charles Hoskin pulled over the driver for going 94 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the patrol.

The 24-year-old tried to hide the pot by swallowing it and started choking, the highway patrol said. Hoskin performed the Heimlich maneuver. Dash camera video shows the bag dislodging.

“I’m sorry officer,” the man can be heard saying, admitting that he tried to swallow a bag of weed.

“It’s a minor misdemeanor,” Trooper Hoskin tells the man. “Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Paramedics were called to the scene to make sure the driver was OK.

He was cited for speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt, as well as a misdemeanor for marijuana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

National advisories, local Flash Flood Watch till 7PM Friday - Star Harvey

Weekend grilling forecast, national advisories - Star Harvey

Altuve, Correa opting out of All-Star game - Hannah Trippett

Rainy Friday morning satellite and radar - Carrigan Chauvin

24 hour rain and 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

National advisories, rainy 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Rainy 10-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

3-day rain potential - Carrigan Chauvin

State of the State February 1, 2021

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa latest - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain chances, highs Wednesday - Star Harvey

California wildfire update

3-day rain potential - Adam Krueger

SkyTracker Key West, FL - Adam Krueger

Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program - Star Harvey

Oregon excessive heat deaths

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa - Adam Krueger

TS Elsa dumps rain on Cuba - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss