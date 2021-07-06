VIDEO: Vehicle hydroplanes over traffic barrier

Nevada Highway Patrol: "If you don’t believe us, watch this video!"

Nevada Highway Patrol

CARSON CITY, Nev. (BRPROUD) – Hydroplaning is real and the Nevada Highway Patrol is providing proof in the video seen below:

According to Car and Driver, “Hydroplaning, or aquaplaning, is a dangerous driving condition that occurs when water causes your car’s tires to lose contact with the road surface.”

The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking everyone to slow down when the road is wet.

The vehicle in this video flew over the barrier into traffic travelling the other direction.

Two people were in the vehicle when this happened and both sustained minimal injuries.

The Nevada Highway Patrol emphasizes that the inhabitants of the vehicle were not hurt worse because both wore seat belts.

Car and Driver is providing some tips on what to do if your car hydroplanes.

