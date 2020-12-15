Videos: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris Health System has shared video of the arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals earlier today.
Press play to see all the new videos back to back:
BEN TAUB COVID-19 VACCINE ARRIVAL
LYNDON B. JOHNSON HOSPITAL COVID-19 VACCINE ARRIVAL
The Mayor of Houston and Harris County Judge responded about the arrivals at Methodist where more were coming in. Here’s a look: