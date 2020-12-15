Videos: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Some Houston area hospitals will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week for their staffs. The supply is limited until more vaccine is produced, so groups of people will be vaccinated in phases. There should be enough for everyone sometime in 2021.

According to the Harris County Public Health, the current increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning because doctors won`t see the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday for another week or two, close to Christmas time. The best tools for stopping the increase are the simple precautions: handwashing, masks, social distancing - and testing.

If hospitalizations continue to increase and there is a big spike in cases from Christmas, hospitals could become overwhelmed. Staying home is safest, but if you are going to celebrate, have a small gathering outdoors and get tested before it.