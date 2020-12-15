Videos: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Houston

Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital COVID-19 vaccine arrival

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris Health System has shared video of the arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals earlier today.

The Mayor of Houston and Harris County Judge responded about the arrivals at Methodist where more were coming in. Here’s a look:

