HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Independent School District Police Departments K-9s Boni and Thor will receive bullet- and stab-protective vests, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Bonis vest is sponsored by Kathleen Pellissier of Temecula, Calif., and will be embroidered with "Honoring those who served and sacrificed." K-9 Thors vest will be embroidered with "This gift of protection provided by Teresa." Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.