Virginia volleyball coach charged with sexually assaulting player

CW39

by: Amelia Heymann, Kerri O'Brien, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police arrested a volleyball coach at a Christian high school in Virginia after she allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage player.

Police said Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of Powhatan, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl on the Richmond Christian School team. The alleged assaults took place off school grounds, according to Chesterfield police.

A source told Nexstar’s WRIC the victim’s family reported the relationship to the school and police.

Police said Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of the 2600 of Red Lane Road in Powhatan, sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl while in a custodial relationship. (Photo: Chesterfield Police Department)

Bredemeier was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richmond Christian School had no comment on the incident, and Bredemeier was still listed as a varsity girls volleyball coach on the school’s website as of Monday afternoon.

Bredemeier also used to work for the Richmond Volleyball Club as an assistant coach for the boys’ team. The club said the employment is seasonal and the season ended in June.

A manager with the club said she had no comment on the charges, but feels they have strong policies in place to protect their players.

Bredemeier has a podcast called “Let’s Talk Trauma.” The description said it is an open space for listening and sharing traumatic experiences in life.

Police were still investigating Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Back To School Events

Gulf Coast Team Coverage

Man survives tree falling on car in Panama City, FL

Weather | Tracking Tropical Storm Grace - Adam Krueger

Weather | 48-Hour rain track - Carrigan Chauvin

TROPICS UPDATE | Fred, Grace and local 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Parents React: Despite TX Gov. ruling, mask mandates remain

FLOOD UPDATE - How to find your towed vehicle - Sydney Simone

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss